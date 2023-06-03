Epic 211-shot badminton rally delights fans in Malaysia


Softball

Softball

Image for article titled 5 activities better suited for a stadium series than Pickleball
Photo: AP

Be it women’s softball, or the glorified beer league, I would love to see a sport played on a major league field that actually resembles baseball. I know, seems crazy, right? MLB clubs already do something similar with legends games, so it’s not outside the realm of possibilities. Maybe play a couple women’s softball regionals at venues located in states that don’t have a draconian stance on abortion. I don’t know. Just spitballing here.

Softball (cont'd)

Softball (cont’d)

Image for article titled 5 activities better suited for a stadium series than Pickleball
Screenshot: YouTube

While I’m unsure how the dimensions would translate, one of baseball’s few appeals remaining is its historical parks. Fans just enjoy drinking beer in a cool atmosphere — which is likely what prompted the Pickleballpark series in the first place. Be that as it may, I’d rather watch Gary Vitto pummel yellow softballs over the short porch than four geriatrics backhand a slightly heavier wiffleball.

Mascot race Olympics

Mascot race Olympics

Image for article titled 5 activities better suited for a stadium series than Pickleball
Photo: AP

In my attempts to facetiously belittle Pickleball, I think I’ve stumbled upon a goldmine.

One of the highlights of going to any MLB game is the mascot race. Originated by the Milwaukee Brewers, I’d absolutely pay money to watch the cream of the Kraut race around the outfield. Who’s that guy in Atlanta? Mr. Freeze? Let’s get him, the fastest of the presidents from Nationals Park, and whichever other lovable figures qualify, and see who wins a sprint in a silly costume.

American Gladiators

American Gladiators

Image for article titled 5 activities better suited for a stadium series than Pickleball
Photo: Getty Images

American Gladiators is as much a sport as pickleball, and if you really want to break it down by athletic ability, it takes more physical prowess to climb the Aggro Crag on Nickelodeon’s Guts than weeknight warriors expend during a pickleball match.

American Gladiators (cont'd)

American Gladiators (cont’d)

Image for article titled 5 activities better suited for a stadium series than Pickleball
Photo: Getty Images

I’d rather reboot old IP than buy into Cryptoball. Despite the potential financial and physical benefits, I’m completely out on pickleball and Bitcoin. Give me Blazer, Laser, and Taser pelting average Joes with tennis balls 100 times out of 100. You could get creative with obstacle courses in the concession areas, and hold jousting matches on top of the dugouts. I don’t give a fuck, and am more than certain I’ve made my feelings known on this Pickleballpark series bullshit.

