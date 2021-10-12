For all of you NBA podcast lovers out there, you’ll soon have another to add to your favorites list. Former Boston Celtics and Hall of Famers Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett seem to be jumping into the NBA podcasting arena. Pierce posted a tease for the new venture via Twitter on Monday morning.



Advertisement

If you’re a fan of slander and jokes aimed at Lebron James, I’m sure this Pierce-KG collaboration will have plenty of your type of entertainment. This should be an enjoyable stroll down memory lane with two key pieces from the Celtics’ 2008 NBA championship team . I wonder who their first guest will be? If the duo plans to have guests join them, it would only be appropriate to have Ray Allen as their first guest. As a surprise special guest, bring on Rajon Rondo without Allen’s knowledge. Now that would be a badass inaugural podcast episode.

Since retiring from the NBA in 2017, Pierce has been working for ESPN as a basketball analyst. Pierce performed this role until April of this year when he was let go by the worldwide leader for posting himself partying with dancers on his Instagram live. I’m sorry, but there’s no way Pierce opening his IG Live was an accident. And I also refuse to believe that he didn’t know this would get him escorted right out of ESPN. Pierce admittedly had grown tired of ESPN and was ready to go. Anything is possible, right?

G/O Media may get a commission 25% off HempFusion Products Fast pain relief

Rub generously over trouble areas and watch the pain melt away. Buy at HempFusion Use the promo code PAINRELIEF

This new podcast with Garnett could be what Pierce was referring to after leaving ESPN. He didn’t even seem bothered by his firing at ESPN. “The Truth” just seemed to kind of move on with his life like nothing happened. It always felt like ESPN may have been a little too rigid for Pierce’s liking.

Advertisement

That ordeal may end up being one of those blessings in disguise for Pierce, who is now free to take whatever kind of media venture he desires. This new show of his and Garnett’s should be good podcast entertainment. KG’s hard rough exterior alongside Pierce’s laid-back, mellow attitude should make for a good combination. I just hope we get some guest appearances on the show from time to time. I know this will never happen, but Lebron and Carmelo Anthony joining an episode with Pierce and Garnett would be classic. If they can make that happen, I’ll be a lifetime listener from that point on.