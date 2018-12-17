Photo: David Zalubowski (AP)

The Nuggets’ 95-86 win over the Raptors on Sunday night wasn’t the prettiest imaginable matchup between each conference’s No. 1 team. It looked a lot more like the league’s No. 4 and No. 7 defense dragging each other through the muck while coping with a rash of injuries and putrid shooting, which happens to be another thing that it was. Not beautiful, not terribly fun even, but worth your attention if only for this Nikola Jokic-ass play by Nikola Jokic, who abused Serge Ibaka all night. Ibaka, like any reasonable observer, is expecting the big boy to turn left. Instead, somehow:



Just a highly resourceful, strangely flaccid post move from our resourceful and strangely flaccid hero. That inventive goofiness is the signature mark of the Serb, who finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Savor this man now and always. One of these days, you’re going to look at the NBA and rue the fact that the best centers don’t play basketball with the exact body language of Paul Rudd picking up his lunch tray in 2001's Wet Hot American Summer.