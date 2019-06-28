Photo: Roberto Guzman (AP)

Dominican Republic officials announced today that they have arrested the 12th and likely final person connected to the June 9 shooting that hospitalized David Ortiz. Texas resident Víctor Hugo Gómez Vázquez was identified as the mastermind last week, and today he was brought into custody in Santo Domingo.



Advertisement

Police said last week that the gunmen, who were paid $7,800 to shoot someone at the bar where Ortiz was shot, were trying to kill someone else, who turned out to be Gómez’s cousin Sixto David Fernández. The two were sitting at the same table, and the gunman supposedly was confused because the two had similar outfits on. Gómez is an alleged member of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel. According to the cops’ version of events, Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota arranged to pay a squad of hitmen, with Gabriel Alexánder Pérez Vizcaíno serving as the liaison between Mota and the people who inadvertently shot Ortiz.

In the meantime, Ortiz’s condition seems to be improving. He was transferred out of the intensive care unit, though he still remains in a Boston hospital.