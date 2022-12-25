Yes, sports is like all other major American industries — r un by a handful of people who made out like bandits in this economic system of great wealth disparity. Because they have accumulated such vast wealth, they believe that is a sign of intelligence and that hubris frequently leads to poor decision-making both on and off the field of play.



For all of the greed, drama, bickering, and dozens of pages of investigation findings, sports remains a highly compelling entertainment product. The players rise through the ranks as they go from children to adults, what they endure in the process, the disagreements with coaches and management, the agony of defeat, and eventually victory whether it’s a championship, an all-star appearance, or maybe just making a timely contribution on a big stage.



The games are the payoff to storylines that sometimes last all season long, and there can be multiple on one team. The San Francisco 49ers have Mr. Irrelevant starting at quarterback, and also a talented coach with arguably the deepest roster in the league trying to finally finish the job and win a Super Bowl.



The stories in sports can be downers like the ones involving Brett Favre and Daniel Snyder. However, there are others that remind fans of why they love sports, and keep reading the articles and watching the games.



Here are some feel-good sports storylines from 2022.