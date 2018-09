Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Ole Miss beat up Texas Tech Saturday afternoon, eventually winning 47–27 behind 336 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns by senior quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. Having gotten that out of the way, let us gawk, slack-jawed, at this spectacular catch from Texas Tech sophomore receiver T.J. Vasher:

Vasher is extremely tall and extremely lean and his arms appear to go on forever. Also his right hand is made of flypaper.