Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence to have labrum surgery on non-throwing shoulder

Trevor Lawrence is a right-handed thrower, so surgery on his left shoulder is not the biggest concern that he could possibly have. Still, when you’re going into the draft as the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, it’s a big deal.

And Lawrence is going to be having surgery on his left shoulder, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

Last year, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky also had surgery on his left shoulder, performed by the same doctor, Neal ElAttrache, and Trubisky was able to return and have one of his best games as a pro in Week 1 against the Lions, throwing three touchdown passes and no interceptions in a 242-yard performance. While Trubisky wasn’t what you’d call “good” overall, he did set a career high in 2020 with a 67% pass completion rate.

Tom Brady, meanwhile, had surgery on his throwing shoulder after the 2003 season, and as we all know, that was the end of his career and he was never heard from again. Lawrence should thank his lucky stars that this operation will be on his non-throwing shoulder.

Lawrence, for what it’s worth, looked just fine throwing the ball at his pro day on Friday at Clemson.

The Jaguars will still pick Lawrence at No. 1.