Photo: Andrew Redington (Getty)

According to a pair of reports from the Independent and the Sun, Danish PGA Tour pro Thobjorn Olesen was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport on Monday for a series of incidents on a flight that left from Nashville.

Olesen, who is ranked 62nd in the world, was traveling back to Europe with fellow professional golfer Ian Poulter from a tournament in Tennessee when he allegedly got drunk on the flight and started arguing with other passengers. Poulter’s agent told the Independent that the British golfer managed to calm his friend down, but once he went to sleep, Olesen reportedly kept bothering passengers.

One witness told the Sun, “He started abusing some of the passengers and crew and then made a pass at one of the female passengers before taking a leak in the aisle.” The Independent reported both details as well. The Metropolitan Police of London confirmed that a man was arrested at the gate “on suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk onboard an aircraft and failing to comply with the orders of cabin crew.” He was released pending investigation after being taken into custody.

[Independent | Sun]