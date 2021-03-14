Pro golfers look like you and me with horrible showings at The Players Championship

Bryson DeChambeau SHANKED IT Photo : Getty Images

If you’ve ever held a golf club (mini golf included) you know how frustrating the game can be. The pros usually make it look easy, but in the span of 10 minutes, we got to see a reflection of our hopeless selves on the screen.



Let’s start with Brendon Todd on No. 17. If you’re unfamiliar, 17 is the signature hole at TPC Sawgrass. The picturesque island green sits just over 100 yards from the tee box. Plenty of pros hit their shots into the water. But not like Todd, who is in a league of his own.

Todd shanked the ball so far right it almost hit “the other island.” It would’ve been a terrible lie, but who wouldn’t want to see someone hit from over there?

Now let’s go back to No. 4, where the final group did not look like they should be the leaders heading into the last round.

Byson DeChambeau was up first. You know him from hitting drives that interfere with flight patterns. Except this time, the power hitter topped his ball.

That ever happened to you? Yes? Thought so.

From another camera angle, you can see DeChambeau say “what just happened?” after the tee shot. Does that phrase ring a bell? Perhaps when you tee off, too?

Next, it’s Lee Westwood. His tee shot can’t be much worse than DeChambeau’s, right? Right. By that I mean WAY right.

Call it naivete or stupidity, but seeing pros hack around the links gives me hope that I, and you too, can break 100 someday.