As legal gambling spreads further across the country, the Super Bowl is bigger than ever for betting, and of course that doesn’t just mean betting on whether the Rams cover the 4-point spread.

Super Bowl time is prop bet time, from classic wagers surrounding the game, to more exotic possibilities designed to lure you in.

Should you actually make prop bets? Probably not . The straightforward line and the over/under are set with odds to ensure the sportsbooks come out ahead, but when it comes to some of the prop bets, the odds are set so that they really come out ahead. So, as always, these prop bets are for entertainment purposes only.