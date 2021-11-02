Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will reportedly be charged with DUI resulting in death after a crash early Tuesday morning left one person dead.



According to a series of tweets from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a preliminary investigation said Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette collided with the rear of a Toyota RAV4 some time after 3 a.m. It was reported that Ruggs was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ruggs remained on scene after the accident and showed signs of impairment, according to police, who are still investigating.

It’s an awful development in what has been a promising season for the second-year wideout out of Alabama. Repeating his stats as if they are a more important contribution to society than the accomplishments of the deceased would be a hollow gesture, so I won’t.



The Raiders released a statement saying:

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Who knows what the fallout will be considering the NFL’s spotty history handling horrific instances like this and, frankly, who cares, because football should be the last thing on the minds of all involved.

There’s not much more to add, other than this is a terrible tragedy that will stay with the victim’ s family forever, and with Ruggs well beyond his playing days.