The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of one of the most tumultuous seasons we’ve ever seen. First it was their head coach, Jon Gruden, whose leaked emails revealed racist and misogynistic tendencies from the Super Bowl-winning coach. Less than a month later, the team’s leading receiver and 2020 first-round draft pick, Henry Ruggs, was arrested for a DUI that resulted in a car accident and the death of a 23-year-old woman and her dog. Ruggs has since been released from jail after posting bond and is awaiting further legal action.



Those two issues would be bad enough as is. However, things just keep getting worse for the Silver & Black.

The Raiders could be forced to cut ties with another one of their 2020 first-round draft picks, cornerback Damon Arnette. A video surfaced on social media supposedly showing Arnette waving multiple guns around and threatening someone’s life:

However, that’s not the only shitstorm Arnette has himself wrapped up in. Arnette is also facing multiple lawsuits.

The first, filed on October 5, revolves around a hit-and-run that happened on October 14, 2020. In an effort to make a meeting he was running late for, at the Raiders’ team headquarters, Arnette allegedly crashed into a woman’s vehicle, while the woman was in the car, at over 65 mph. The suit says rather than staying to exchange insurance information, Arnette fled the scene and continued toward the meeting. The woman, Yaneth Coromoto Casique, suffered several bodily injuries and racked up medical bills totaling over $92,000. Her lawsuit aims to have Arnette and/or the Raiders, who are also listed as defendants, pay her medical bills as well as an additional $15,000 in general damages and legal fees.

The second lawsuit revolves around an interaction Arnette had with a valet worker at the Aria Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The worker claims that after Arnette was told his car could not be recovered by the valet because Arnette lacked a valet receipt, the Raiders’ cornerback berated the worker, spat on him, and poked him in the chest. Arnette did have a valet receipt, but it was still in his hotel room. It was eventually recovered by Arnette’s girlfriend. The valet worker is seeking $500,000 for the altercation.

The Raiders have not yet released Arnette, but that move is expected to be made very soon. Arnette has not seen the field since being put on IR following the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Chargers. Since being drafted, Arnette has started only seven games for the Raiders and has yet to record an interception in his professional career.

The Raiders currently hold a 5-2 record — tied for the second-best record in the AFC. You’d think with all the distractions they’ve had to endure this season, they would have either given up on the season entirely or struggled to get to five wins in the first place. How crazy would it be if the Raiders managed to win their division despite everything going on? It’s absurd to think that given everything going on with Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Rodgers, and Urban Meyer, the Raiders might still have a case for the most dysfunctional franchise in the NFL.

It’s been quite a season, and we’re not even halfway through.