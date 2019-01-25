Photo: Harry How (Getty)

Rajon Rondo has spent much of his career trying to find new ways to make himself the most annoying person on the court. It’s impressive, then, that after 12 years in the NBA he still has ideas as fresh as this one:



Guys throwing towels to try and distract free-throw shooters is a tried-and-true bit of gamesmanship that has historically been carried out only players who are sitting on the bench. As far as I know, Rondo is the first player to be brave enough to try the move while actually in the game. His trailblazing spirit earned him a technical foul.