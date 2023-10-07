Rams activate WR Cooper Kupp for season debut

The Los Angeles Rams activated All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp from injured reserve and added him to their 53-man roster on Saturday.

The move puts Kupp in line to make his season debut for the Rams (2-2) on Sunday against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

Kupp, 30, missed the first four weeks of the season on IR with a hamstring injury he sustained in a training camp practice Aug. 1. The Rams opened his 21-day practice window Wednesday.

Kupp won the receiving triple crown during the Rams' Super Bowl-winning season of 2021, leading the NFL with 145 catches, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. He also won NFL Offensive Player of the Year that season. A high ankle sprain limited Kupp to nine games in 2022.

Kupp has 508 receptions for 6,329 yards and 46 touchdowns in 80 games (66 starts) since the Rams drafted him in the third round in 2017 out of Eastern Washington.

In Kupp's absence, fifth-round pick Puka Nacua established NFL rookie records for catches and yards through four games.

Nacua, 22, has 39 receptions for 501 yards and one touchdown. Last Sunday, he capped his third 100-yard game of the season with the game-winning 22-yard TD catch in overtime to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 29-23.

Also on Saturday, the Rams activated rookie linebacker Ochaun Mathis off injured reserve and signed wide receiver Austin Trammell to the active roster.

Mathis, 24, sustained a knee injury during training camp. He was selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Nebraska.

Trammell, 25, had two catches for 13 yards in six games during his rookie season for the Rams in 2022. He has played in three games, mostly on special teams, this season.

—Field Level Media