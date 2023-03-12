On the eve of free agency, Jalen Ramsey’s residency on the trade block is coming to a close. According to NFL insiders Ian Rapaport and Josina Anderson, the Los Angeles Rams are in the process of finalizing a trade package that would send the All-Pro cornerback to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for third round pick and tight end Hunter Long.



The details of the Dolphins side of the exchange have yet to be disclosed, however, the Rams acted quickly ( and perhaps too quickly), receiving a paltry package in exchange for a 28-year-old All-Pro.

Not long after the blockbuster deal was announced, Ramsey tweeted the caption, “MOOD”, along with a gif of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill to express his approval.

A year ago, the Dolphins closed on another blockbuster trade for Tyreek Hill that gave them one of the NFL’s best receiving tandems in the league. However, Ramsey’s presence alongside Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland gives Miami one of the most formidable secondaries in the entire NFL. Ramsey is set to make an average of $18.33 million per year over the final three years of his contract, but is seeking to maximize his earning potential and has been openly courting a new deal this offseason. After acquiring Ramsey, the Dolphins will likely need to award him with a new contract that establishes him as the league’s highest-paid cornerback.

