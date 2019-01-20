Photo: Jonathan Bachman (Getty)

The Saints have been force-feeding the ball to their Tebowian backup quarterback Taysom Hill in crucial situations, and head coach Sean Payton’s obsession with Hill paid off today in the third quarter against the Rams. Hill lined up wide on third and goal for a screen, and Drew Brees found one of his backups for a touchdown:

Payton really loves going to Hill, even at the expense of his actual, historically great QB. One play before, Hill had taken a snap at QB but threw an incomplete pass intended for Alvin Kamara. Earlier in the game, the Saints lined up Hill at QB on third-and-four from the 12-yard line. The play—a handoff—didn’t work, but the Rams bailed out the Saints by jumping offsides on fourth down.

It’s the first receiving touchdown of Hill’s career; he had two rushing touchdowns in the regular season. Payton may one day regret relying on a guy named Taysom, but today has not been that day.