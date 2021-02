It’s Trash Talking Tuesday, and today I’m trashing the Los Angeles Rams for giving up a king’s ransom for quarterback Matt Stafford.

Even if the Rams wanted to move away from Jared Goff, giving up two first- round picks and a third-round pick for Stafford, a QB that has never won a playoff game or a division in 12 years in Detroit, is ridiculous.

The Rams were fleeced.