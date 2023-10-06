Rangers RHP Max Scherzer encouraged after facing live hitters

Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer faced live batters Friday for the time in 24 days and was encouraged with how his right shoulder felt.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was encouraged with the two-inning simulated session of nearly 40 pitches and is hopeful of pitching for the Rangers this postseason.

"I felt good," Scherzer said after the stint in Baltimore. "I've got to recover. I've got to see how I wake up tomorrow and see what this does to the arm."

Texas won an American League wild-card series over the Tampa Bay Rays and begins the AL Division Series against the Orioles on Saturday.

Scherzer strained the teres major muscle in his right shoulder on Sept. 12, and there were concerns he wouldn't pitch again this season.

But the 39-year-old had a pain-free bullpen session on Wednesday followed by Friday's appearance in which Mitch Garver was the only player to hit the ball hard against him.

Suddenly, he's open to playing any role he can — even in this series against Baltimore.

"That's not my decision," Scherzer said. "We'll have a discussion about it. But it's October and all hands on deck. I'll do whatever it takes to help the team."

The Rangers acquired Scherzer from the New York Mets at the trade deadline. He went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA in eight starts for Texas before being placed on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 13.

The eight-time All-Star is 214-108 with a 3.15 ERA with six teams, including 6 1/2 seasons with the Washington Nationals and five with the Detroit Tigers.

Left-handers Andrew Heaney and Jordan Montgomery will pitch the first two games of the series for Texas with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi a near-certainty for Game 3.

—Field Level Media