Rangers RHP Max Scherzer encouraged by bullpen session

Sep 12, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre.
Image: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer was encouraged by a "pain free" bullpen session on Wednesday.

"Finally," he shouted twice after the workout in St. Petersburg, Fla., according to the Dallas Morning News.

The Rangers are playing their American League wild-card series against the Tampa Bay Rays without the 39-year-old ace.

Texas beat the Rays 4-0 in Game 1 on Tuesday and looked to close out the best-of-three series on Wednesday.

Scherzer has not pitched in a game since straining the teres major muscle in his right shoulder on Sept. 12.

"Last week was a light bullpen, this one was for real," he said Wednesday, per the Morning News. "I was able to step on it more. And it was pain free."

The progress is encouraging but it remains a long shot for Scherzer to return for the AL Division Series, if the Rangers advance.

The Rangers acquired Scherzer from the New York Mets at the trade deadline. He went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA in eight starts for Texas before being placed on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 13.

The eight-time All-Star is 214-108 with a 3.15 ERA with six teams, including 6 1/2 seasons with Washington and five with Detroit.

—Field Level Media