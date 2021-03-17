Ranking the greatest college basketball championship teams of the 2010s

Photo : AP

There are a lot of words you could use to describe a college basketball season that has been wrecked by COVID-19, but the best one is “weird.” Besides the blue bloods of Duke and Kentucky missing the tournament, and North Carolina and Michigan State having subpar years with even lower seeds than usual, freshmen aren’t the faces of the sport like they have been in the past.

With the 2000s being the first decade changed by the one-and-done, as it went into play in 2006, the 2010s were a decade defined by it, as programs had to make a decision: Are we going to recruit the best freshmen and have a new roster every season, or build stable recruiting classes every year. In the end, both were successful. Multiple programs with upperclassmen won titles in the decade in the same way the one-and-done factories did.

Here’s our ranking of the best championship teams from the last decade.