3. Boston Celtics (2) vs. Brooklyn Nets (7)

The Celtics are first in the league in defensive rating (106.2) which plays right into their hand as this is the time of year when defense actually matters. The refs are actually going to let them play now. The Celtics took the Nets’ best shot in G ame 1 and were still able to escape with the win as Jayson Tatum beat the final buzzer with a spinning layup to win it. I don’t think anyone would be surprised if every game in this series comes down to the wire. It’s obviously huge for the Nets that Kyrie Irving is now able to play home games. They wouldn’t have a prayer if he was only able to play in four games. I like the Celtics to win this one but any team that has both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on it has a pretty good puncher’s chance. If Steve Nash has any sense at all then Ben Simmons won’t see the floor, but he seems to be teasing the fact that Simmons, who hasn’t played a minute since being eliminated from last year’s playoffs, could be worked into the rotation. There was a headline on ESPN Saturday that read “Sources: Ben Simmons to start practicing with Brooklyn Nets after battling back injury.” START PRACTICING? It’s April. The playoffs have started. The only thing he should be practicing is giving out high-5s while he sits on the bench.

