Ranking the WNBA’s latest round of refreshingly cool jerseys

Illustration : WNBA

The WNBA’s new uniforms are great, if for no other reason than because team names have been restored to a place of prominence after several years of sponsors clogging jersey fronts and relegating team identity to a shoulder patch. No fault to the league for maximizing its revenue that way, but there’s no arguing that it’s a lot better-looking when the team, not the sponsor, is the primary focus of the uniform.



Because the new uniforms are a Nike project, the WNBA’s new duds aren’t called home, road, and alternate, but Heroine, Explorer, and Rebel — HER, get it? Whatever they’re called, they’re generally quite good, so ranking the new uniform sets is a challenge, but we’ll do it anyway!