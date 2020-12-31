Ranking where all 32 NFL teams stand with their QBs, from best to worst

12. Dallas Cowboys

This might be the hardest team to rank because it entirely depends on Jerry Jones getting out of his own way and doing the right thing. Dak Prescott has proven that he deserves to get paid, and Dallas has been jerking him around for at least the last two years. The two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on an extension, so Dak played on the franchise tag this season… only to have a gruesome lower leg injury. Assuming he recovers and is ready for next season, and assuming Dallas opens the purse for him to keep him around, then Dallas will be in great shape going forward.

