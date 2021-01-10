Ravens send Titans to Cancun with an L and plenty of disrespect

The Ravens let the Titans know they haven’t forgotten about how last year ended. Image : Getty Images

In a highly competitive Wild Card playoff matchup, the Baltimore Ravens pulled out a 20-13 win in Nashville against the Titans. While any win in the playoffs is sweet, this one obviously meant more to the Ravens, who took home a grudge match today.



Tempers previously flared between the teams in November, with players and coaches getting in each other’s faces. Now, the Ravens get some much-needed revenge against a really good Titans ball club, and they let the Titans players know about it before they left Nashville. Just look at what the team did when Marcus Peters came up with the game-sealing interception.

I don’t know if you can send a team home in a more disrespectful way than dancing and stomping on their logo at midfield. And look at how Lamar Jackson did the dash off the field like Derek Fisher in San Antonio without shaking the hands of Titans’ players as time was still on the clock.

After Tennessee upset Baltimore in last year’s playoffs, Titans players took to the postgame press conference to mock the Ravens’ “Big Truss” saying. But this year, the Ravens’ gritty win gives Jackson his first playoff victory, and he becomes the first quarterback since Colin Kaepernick in 2012 to rush for over 100 yards and a touchdown in a postseason contest. Jackson completely changed the game with a 48-yard touchdown scamper before the end of the first half.

This hard-fought road victory against an 11-win team could serve to change the narrative on Jackson, who has been criticized for his inability to win big games.

The Ravens will play either Kansas City or Buffalo in the divisional round next week.

