RB Zack Moss leads Colts past Titans as QB Anthony Richardson injured

Zack Moss ran 23 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts overcame a first-half injury to starting quarterback Anthony Richardson to earn a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Indianapolis.

Moss' second score came on a 3-yard run with eight minutes left in the third quarter, giving the Colts (3-2) the lead for good at 17-13.

After Tennessee's Nick Folk kicked a 34-yard field goal with 2:02 remaining in the period, Matt Gay restored a four-point edge with a 35-yarder less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Tennessee (2-3) marched to the Indianapolis 5 on its next possession and went for it on fourth-and-1, but Derrick Henry was stopped for no gain by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The Colts took over with 8:03 left and melted more than seven minutes off the clock before Gay kicked a 28-yarder with one minute left.

Richardson departed the game with 4:29 left in the first half when he fell on his right shoulder after a 4-yard run. It was the third time in four starts that the rookie failed to finish the game due to injury. Prior to departing, he was 9 of 12 for 98 yards.

Gardner Minshew played the game's remainder, hitting on 11 of 14 attempts for 155 yards as Indianapolis joined Jacksonville in a tie for first in the AFC South.

Ryan Tannehill completed 23 of 34 passes for 264 yards for Tennessee, but his last pass was intercepted with 10 seconds left at midfield by Julian Blackmon.

DeAndre Hopkins caught eight passes for 140 yards.

Folk initiated scoring with a 27-yard field goal at the 3:13 mark of the first quarter, capping a drive of more than 8 1/2 minutes. But Moss zoomed 56 yards with 41 seconds remaining for a 7-3 Indianapolis lead.

The teams exchanged field goals in the second quarter to make it 10-6 Colts at the half. The Titans took a short-lived 13-10 lead on Tyjae Spears' 19-yard run just over two minutes into the third period.

—Field Level Media