Reader Go Cubs tipped us off to this person selling a bunch of athlete-themed tap handles. For some of the items, the part where metal meets figurine is ... unfortunate, such as this case with Kevin Youkilis. The Brett Favre handle definitely isn’t to scale. [eBay]
