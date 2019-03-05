Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Real Madrid’s teenaged boy wonder Vinícius had to come out of today’s home Champions League match against Ajax after injuring his leg. Likely due to a combination of the physical pain of the injury, the emotional pain of having to leave such a big game, and the psychic damage the complete and utter ass-kicking Ajax are currently handing Madrid, the poor hurt Brazilian became a blubbering mess as he walked off the pitch.

Ajax dominated the first leg of this round of 16 tie a couple weeks ago, but because Real Madrid are Real Madrid, the Blancos somehow came away from that match with a fortunate 2-1 victory. On the heels of two consecutive losses to their bloodrivals Barcelona, and at home welcoming in an inferior opponent in the club’s favorite competition, most probably figured Real would come out on fire and torch Ajax.

Instead, Ajax destroyed Real once again in the first half today, rushing out to a shocking and entirely deserved 2-0 lead thanks mostly to the heroics of Dušan Tadić. Tadić assisted on both of Ajax’s goals, as you can see here:

If the match ends like this, Ajax will stun the world and progress to the Champions League quarterfinals at the expense of the three-time reigning champs. [Update 4:25 p.m. Eastern: Ajax just scored again! It’s 3-0!] Real are looking terrible so far, but they still have far and away the better team. (Update 6:12 p.m. Eastern: Nope, Madrid failed, Ajax won!) If Madrid should pull off the comeback [Update 6:12 p.m. Eastern: Nope, Madrid failed, Ajax won!] for any one reason, it should be for their own dear, sweet, sad teen.