Red-hot Steph Curry scores 30 again but Warriors lose

Despite a Warriors loss, Steph Curry shows no signs of cooling off. Image : Getty Images

Stephen Curry has been on one lately, and that continued on Saturday night in Boston, where he scored 47 points, made 11 three-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds… and Golden State still fell back to .500 with a 119-114 loss to the Celtics, who got 44 points from Jayson Tatum.



Did Curry’s performance include a carry so blatant, you could use it as a tutorial video for referees to demonstrate what a carry is? Yes.

Does it matter? No.

And the weird thing is, Curry’s hot April doesn’t seem to mean much, either. He’s scored 30-plus points in 10 straight games, and Golden State is 5-5 this month. They’re 28-29 for the season, and, well, it’s pretty clear how much Golden State misses Klay Thompson.



Certainly, Curry having a career-high scoring average of 31 points a game is in part due to shooting more than he ever has, 20.6 attempts per game, because Thompson isn’t in the lineup. But Curry did win a scoring title at 30.1 per game alongside his fellow Splash Brother in 2015-16, a season in which Thompson took 17.3 shots per game and scored 22.1 a night.



It’s not like there isn’t other scoring around Curry. Andrew Wiggins shot 8-for-15 in Boston and tallied 22 points. But without Thompson, there’s a weird seniority there for Draymond Green to come in and botch layups in the final minute of close games, and, well, that’s where we are.



Night 2 of Dodgers-Padres didn’t last quite as long as Night 1, but it was the same theme: great baseball, hot tempers, and heartbreak for San Diego at the end.

Mookie Betts is so good. Imagine trading him for pennies on the dollar in the middle of his prime… haha, as if such a thing would ever happen.

The Twins’ one case of coronavirus after Friday’s game turned into two more players testing positive on Saturday, and the remainder of this weekend’s series in Anaheim being called off. Here’s hoping that’s as far as the outbreak goes, but… yikes.

