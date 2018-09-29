In the face of seeing his team allow the Yankees to get their 100th win of the season, this Red Sox fan was able to get a little victory of his own on Saturday. After Giancarlo Stanton rocketed a homer into the Green Monster’s seats, the fan in question grabbed the baseball and threw it back onto the field as hard as he could, doinking the New York slugger while he was rounding second base.

The good news for the fan is that the moment went viral and famous Boston sportswriter Bob Ryan voted him into the Fan Hall of Fame. The bad news is that it appears security escorted him out of the ballpark after his once-in-a-lifetime athletic achievement.