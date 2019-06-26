Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

It was an extremely unimpressive night for the Cincinnati Reds, who suffered a 5–1 loss against the Angels in Anaheim. They gave up their first run of the night on a leadoff inside-the-park dinger to Tommy La Stella, and they gave up the final run of the night when Wilfredo Tovar scored from second base on a Shohei Ohtani fly out to left field.

It’s dumber even than it sounds. Tovar was on second base because he had the good sense to tag from first on a deep Mike Trout fly out to center, an act which seemed to catch the sleepy Reds by surprise. Then, one batter later, Ohtani skied a fly ball to the warning track in left. José Peraza, who’d moved from second base to left field in the sixth inning, appeared to forget how many outs were on the board—first he took his time getting under the ball, and then he lazily jogged into the outfield wall before finally noticing that Tovar was hoofing it around third and headed for home. Peraza’s desperation throw was too late:

So Ohtani goes from a fly out to a sacrifice fly on the play, and is credited with an RBI, because a Reds outfielder’s brain flickered off on a routine play in left. In addition to this mess in the outfield, Peraza was picked off first in the second inning after punching a leadoff single into center field, so he had a real crappy evening. But let’s stay on the bright side! While the Cubs spent a portion of their evening wiping out their own big inning with embarrassing baserunning blunders, here we have Tovar manufacturing a run for his team by just being 40 percent more awake than Cincinnati’s outfielders. Get those gentlemen some dang coffee.