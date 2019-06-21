Photo: Morry Gash (AP Photo)

With one out in the top of the second inning of yesterday’s Reds-Brewers game, Cincinnati’s Jesse Winker smoked a loopy Jimmy Nelson breaking ball on a hard line past center fielder Lorenzo Cain and all the way to the wall. It was a double, easily. Was it a triple? Only for a madman. A madman like Jesse Winker!

The relayed throw beat a huffin’ and truckin’ Winker to third base by, rounding up, roughly a quarter-mile. Look at how far away he is, here, with the ball already in Travis Shaw’s glove:

He’s in outer space! That’s an out. Jesse, buddy, who in the hell do you think you’re kidding.

But wait!

Advertisement

It took a dreaded video review to get this call right, but Winker was, indeed, safe at third, having bullet-timed his way around Shaw’s glove to reach the base. Here’s the best angle on it:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

That’s an extraordinarily well-earned triple. The next two batters struck out swinging to end the inning, but the Reds went on to their fifth straight win anyway, 7-1.