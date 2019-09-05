Early in the first quarter of Bears-Packers, Tony Corrente, the game’s referee, announced a defensive holding call against Green Bay. At the end of it, he paid tribute to late former NFL referee Red Cashion by doing his own version of the classic elongated “first dowwwwwwwn” call.



Obviously, there’s only one Red Cashion, but credit where credit is due: any kind of performance in front of a national audience—even if it is just as one of the officials—is no easy task. For added fun, here’s Cashion talking about his famous phrase: