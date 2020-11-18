Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Regrettably, Justin Herbert got a haircut

jonhelmkamp
Jon Helmkamp
Filed to:World mourns
World mournsjustin herberthaircuts
Save
Justin Herbert’s flowing coiffure — gone too soon.
Justin Herbert’s flowing coiffure — gone too soon.
Photo: (Getty Images)

If you thought Justin Herbert looked like a preadolescent before, wait until you see his new ‘do.

Advertisement

Oh. Oh no.

Herbert… what have you done? I know it gets hot in Southern California, but it’s only 63 degrees right now in Los Angeles as I write this. Even if you were hot, you didn’t have to go full Pedro from Napoleon Dynamite and shave it all off. Put it up in a bun, wear a sleeveless shirt, anything but this. I’m crying for the luscious locks you once possessed. The flow was strong with this one.

Advertisement

Why’d you gotta go all 2007 Britney on us?

Ah, the before times — back when his golden locks were the talk of the combine, along with his ability to throw a football 70 yards flat-footed.

G/O Media may get a commission
Apple Watch SE (40mm)
Apple Watch SE (40mm)

Listen, I love Justin Herbert. I’m an Oregon guy, and a lifelong Ducks fan. I’ve been watching Herbert play since he was in high school in Eugene, and continued to watch him, and his hair, progress all the way through his University of Oregon career. I don’t want to beat up on the guy, but man.

Maybe this was a superstition thing? Maybe he’s trying to turn the tide and win a few games? I don’t know. Here’s hoping the change in hair doesn’t change his play, because he’s been absolutely incredible in real life and in fantasy football alike.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

Robinson Cano sucks at cheating, and this time it will cost him $24 million

It would be ‘so much awesome’ if baseball writers kept Curt Schilling out of Hall of Fame until he’s dead

The NBA and NHL are just making things up now

The other 29 teams in the NBA should be doing everything they can to stop the Warriors from drafting James Wiseman