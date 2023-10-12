Report: Broncos, pass rusher Frank Clark to part ways

The Denver Broncos plan to either trade or release defensive end Frank Clark, ESPN reported Thursday.

The news comes a day after Clark restructured his contract, which ESPN said could make the veteran easier to trade.

Off to a 1-4 start, the Broncos already have moved on from fellow pass rusher Randy Gregory, trading him to the San Francisco 49ers last week.

The Broncos signed Clark, 30, to a one-year contract in June. The contract was worth a guaranteed $5.5 million base salary with an additional $2 million eligible to be earned through incentives.

Clark has appeared in just two games for the Broncos and already has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, his former team, due to illness.

The Chiefs released him in March amid a contract stalemate.

A three-time Pro Bowl player (2019-21), Clark won Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs in 2019 and last season, when he had five sacks and 39 tackles in 15 regular-season games (all starts). He began his career with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

For his career, Clark has 58.5 sacks, 265 tackles, two interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 122 regular-season games (88 starts). He also has 13.5 sacks in 17 postseason games, the most among all players since entering the NFL in 2015.

He has just two tackles this season.

—Field Level Media