Hey, remember Carmelo Anthony? After a decidedly bad season in Oklahoma City, where he was supposed to help put the Thunder into title contention, he went to Houston with the intention of providing some shooting and keeping the Rockets in title contention. That pipe dream lasted mere weeks before he was unceremoniously locked away in storage. But look! He has a new team now:



Or maybe not!

This is too bad, because Melo might have actually been a great fit in Jim Boylen’s 90s-era offense. Here’s hoping he manages to finally find a team that will allow him to end his career with some dignity.