Report: Conor McGregor Under Investigation For Second Sexual Assault

Conor McGregor is being investigated by Irish authorities for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a car outside of a Dublin pub on Friday Oct. 11, according to the Irish Times and the New York Times. The Irish Times reported that a “well-known sports figure who is already the subject of a rape inquiry” was under investigation for another assault, though they did not name McGregor because of strict libel laws that prevent the naming of those accused until charges are filed.

The New York Times formally reported that McGregor was the star in question yesterday, and they added that the alleged victim was in her 20s and that the police have yet to interview him. McGregor’s publicist denied that accusations in a terse statement to the Times.

Irish prosecutors are also currently investigating McGregor for an alleged rape that occurred in a Dublin hotel last December. In that case, McGregor was arrested and questioned in January, and none of it became public information until March when the New York Times circumvented Irish libel laws again and named McGregor as the suspect two months after the Irish media reported on a sportsman being accused of rape.

On the morning that the second assault allegedly occurred, McGregor attended a court hearing in the unrelated case of him sucker punching an old man in a pub in April.

If you have any information about what Conor McGregor’s been up to, you can email me at patrick@deadspin.com or email the whole staff at tips@deadspin.com.