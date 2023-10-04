Report: D-backs extend contract of GM Mike Hazen

The Arizona Diamondbacks and general manager Mike Hazen have agreed to a contract extension that locks him up through the 2028 season, the Arizona Republic reported Wednesday.

The deal, which includes a club option for 2029, replaces his old contract, per the report. Financial terms were not reported.

The extension comes in the aftermath of reports linking Hazen to the vacancy in Boston, where he spent 12 years before joining the Diamondbacks in October 2016. The Red Sox are looking to replace the fired Chaim Bloom.

The club also extended the contracts of Hazen lieutenants, assistant GMs Mike Fitzgerald and Amiel Sawdaye, per the Republic.

The Diamondbacks are in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and enter Wednesday's action with a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three National League wild-card series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hazen, 47, took a leave of absence in 2021 and nearly stepped away from the game altogether after the death of his wife, Nicole, in August 2022. Nicole Hazen was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in May 2020. But Hazen returned, in part, at the urging of the couple's four sons, according to a profile of Hazen this week in The Washington Post.

—Field Level Media