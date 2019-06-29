An 35-year-old bald man was arrested last Sunday after he drunkenly danced, hopped and urinated on a car in Utrecht. Initial reports speculated that it was former UEFA Champions League winner Wesley Sneijder in video clips and grainy photos of the incident, but now the elderly couple that owns the car is doing their part to confirm reports that it was the former Inter star, according to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.

In the report, the couple chided Sneijder for damaging their car, and said they would have been fine with his antics if he at least chose to apologize by way of sending flowers.

Video of the incident shows Sneijder alternating between his dancing and hopping, while two people try to get him to come down from on top of the car. At one point, he kisses a woman, but at no point does the video show him urinating on anything.

Sneijder was signed by Qatari club Al-Gharafa in January 2018 after he was released by French side Nice following a five-month stint in Ligue 1.

According to the Dutch paper, Sneijder has already paid over $6,800 in damages to the owners of the car and has been released from jail. As for the couple, they’ll apparently not be pursuing this issue any further, with their explanation more or less amounting to them being too old to care. Instead, they just hope Sneijder learns something from this experience.