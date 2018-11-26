Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: @ZachTaylorSport

No. 22 Texas A&M’s 74-72, seven-overtime victory over No. 7 LSU was a spectacle, but the dessert to that meal was the postgame fight between an Aggies staffer and Kevin Faulk, LSU’s director of player development and a former NFL running back. A few more details have emerged since Saturday, most notably that the other guy, who was decidedly not a former NFL running back, is reportedly Cole Fisher, a Texas A&M undergrad football student manager and the nephew of head coach Jimbo Fisher.

As reported by the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, the fight was preluded by an encounter between LSU offensive analyst Steve Kragthorpe and A&M wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig, who previously worked for the Tigers under Les Miles. Kragthorpe said he was trying to say hello to some Aggies coaches he knew when he saw Craig talking shit to his former team’s staffers:

“Dameyune Craig started the whole thing,” Kragthorpe said. “Just trash talking and yelling and screaming a bunch of crap.”

Craig was hired by Miles to be LSU wide receivers coach in 2016. Orgeron, who replaced Miles on an interim basis after four games in 2016, fired Craig shortly after being promoted to head coach after the regular season. “I went up to Dameyune and said, ‘Hey, Dameyune get out of here. You won. You don’t need to be doing that. Move along,’” Kragthorpe said. “And that’s when I got hit. I mean, I got nailed. He was a young guy. I’m 53. I’m not going to fight him. I have Parkinson’s, but even if I didn’t, I haven’t gotten in a fight since high school. That would be a poor reflection on Coach O and Joe (athletic director Joe Alleva).” Kragthorpe said he didn’t get to talk to the person who hit him. “He kind of peeled off, and so did I,” he said. “It was a melee. Everything happened so fast. I’m sure he didn’t know I have a pacemaker. Maybe he tried to hit me in the head and missed, I don’t know.”

Advertisement

Kragthorpe wasn’t sure who swung at him, but he knew whoever it was worked for the other team:

“I didn’t appreciate getting punched in my pacemaker,” he said. “I’m not feeling good right now. I have no idea who the guy is. But he was wearing an A&M shirt, and I think I saw him signalling during the game. He was credentialed, so A&M should know who he is.”

Faulk’s version of what happened next was much simpler:

“It’s unfortunate this situation happened,” Faulk said Sunday in a phone interview. “It got out of hand. But I was just behaving as my mom and dad raised me. This guy hit Coach Kragthorpe in the chest. I just stepped in. It just happened.

Advertisement

Texas A&M hasn’t yet released comment, as the school is still reviewing video of what happened, but this clip suggests that Jimbo Fisher found out some bad news from that same Aggies staffer after the game:



The Advocate has more photos of the Faulk-Fisher showdown, and they’re worth checking out, if only for how relaxed Faulk appeared as he took on the goober. That’s a dense and angry man right there.