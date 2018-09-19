Photo: Zhong Zhi (Getty)

Clearly all was not well in Minnesota. Via The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski, we can now see the full scope of that unwellness: Jimmy Butler, the Timberwolves’ star of the present, has asked to be traded, possibly due to conflict with their star of the future, or maybe it’s just Andrew Wiggins, or maybe he wants to preserve his ligaments.

In any case, it looks like Minnesota dumped Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and the rights to Lauri Markkanen for one win-now season of content Jimmy:

That’s an awfully small list from Butler, who has one more year left on his deal and a player option for the 2019-2020 season. Now head coach Tom Thibodeau has to shutter his desert-skeleton reconstruction project.

Update (2:19 p.m. ET): From Andrew Wiggins’s brother, a slice of beef carpaccio.

Update (2:26 p.m. ET): Is all well in Jimmy Butler?