Photo: Wade Payne (AP Photo)

Suspended LSU receiver Drake Davis was arrested Sunday for allegedly beating his girlfriend, marking the second time Davis has been arrested for domestic violence in the past month. As a result, The Times-Picayune’s Brody Miller is reporting Davis has been dismissed from the program.

The Tigers wideout was first arrested for second-degree battery on Aug. 17 after a woman came forward with reports that Davis struck her four times in the past year and a half, including instances of choking and punching to the extent that he broke her ribs. Davis was suspended indefinitely by LSU, who did not address the matter again before Sunday’s arrest. According to Miller, Davis was “off the team” following his first arrest; the latest arrest earned him an interim suspension from the university, a punishment reserved for those who pose a threat to others on campus.

Advertisement

Following the August arrest, Davis posted his $5,000 bail on Aug. 18 and was released with the judge-issued stipulations of adhering to a 10:00 p.m. curfew and ceasing all contact with the victim. As part of the ongoing investigation, police interviewed the woman again on Sept. 15, according to WAFB. She told police that Davis abused her on Aug. 26 while the pair was at his apartment, saying he shoved her into a couch and injured her lower leg. Additionally, the police noticed when speaking with the victim that she had a black eye. She told the officers she couldn’t recall the origins of the bruise, claiming she just noticed it when she woke up that morning.

According to ESPN, the police received a tip from a witness that Davis beat the woman early Saturday morning, slapping her in the face and leaving a swollen bruise around her left eye; they also received photos the victim had texted to a friend that showed the abuse was sustained early around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. The East Baton Rouge Parish ultimately charged Davis with two counts of battery on a dating partner on Sunday.

This time around, Davis will not be allowed to post bail and will instead have to sit in jail until his day in court arrives. As detailed earlier today, LSU has been doing just fine with Davis sidelined.