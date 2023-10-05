Report: Mets' Pete Alonso switches agents to Scott Boras

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, a season away from free agency, has hired the agency of powerhouse Scott Boras to represent him, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The future of Alonso in New York has been in question since the trade deadline this past summer, with the Mets reportedly discussing Alonso with other teams. The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs were rumored suitors.

Advertisement

While the Mets could try to sign Alonso to an extension this offseason, Boras often winds up negotiating free agent deals for his clients.

Advertisement

Alonso, 28, is eligible for a third arbitration. In his second arbitration last winter, he was awarded a $14.5 million contract.

Advertisement

David Stearns, the Mets' new president of baseball operations, said this week that he expects Alonso to be the club's first baseman next year. But he didn't commit beyond that.

"Pete is a great player. He is also good in the clubhouse. And he is also homegrown. All of that matters," Stearns said. "I expect Pete to be the Opening Day first baseman next year. Pete's an important member of this team. Pete's an important member of this organization. And I think we are really fortunate to have him."

Advertisement

Alonso slumped to a career-low .217 batting average in 2023 but still hit 46 home runs and tallied 118 RBIs. The National League Rookie of the Year in 2019 and a three-time All-Star, Alonso is a career .251 hitter with 192 homers and 498 RBIs in 684 games, all with the Mets.

—Field Level Media