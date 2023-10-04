Report: NFL mulls discipline for Jamal Adams over outburst

The NFL is considering punishment for Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams over his outburst directed at the independent concussion doctor working the team's game against the New York Giants on Monday night, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Adams was removed from the game for evaluation by the league's concussion adviser after taking an accidental knee to the helmet from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones just nine defensive plays into the game.

It was Adams' first game back since Week 1 of 2022, when he tore his quad and was lost for that season. He was not happy about being removed and voiced his displeasure with the red hat, whose sole job is to identify possible concussion injuries and get those players out of the game.

Adams, 27, appeared wobbly when getting up and was taken to the medical tent on the Seahawks' sideline. Adams was taken back to the locker room for tests and subsequently ruled out for the rest of the game by the team.

Adams had two tackles before exiting.

"He's going to be OK," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game. "He got kicked in the head. So he misses this game. But the preparation to get him to this and with the week coming off, he's going to be fine I'm sure and he'll be back out there. It's just a little glitch right now."

The Seahawks have a bye this week and play at Cincinnati in Week 6.

—Field Level Media