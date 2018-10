Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty)

Itā€™s no secret that Timberwolves coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau does not want to trade the disgruntled Jimmy Butler, since sacrificing short-term success for long-term planning is not in his own best interests. But thanks to ESPNā€™s Jorge Sedano, we have a really good story about broken-down Butler trade talks that both reinforces how difficult Thibs is being and also ends with the Wolves coach getting called a motherfucker by Pat Riley.

Hereā€™s the audio from Sedanoā€™s ESPN Los Angeles radio show today, in which he describes the almost-trade between the Heat and the Wolves:

Here it is transcribed:

Thereā€™s been a couple of different incarnations of this deal. The first one, the Heat didnā€™t want to take back Gorgui Dieng. Then, the next incarnation of the deal was ā€˜OK forget it, letā€™s just do it straight up, just for Jimmy on your end.ā€™ They finally relented on Josh Richardson, they were giving them Josh Richardson, then Dion Waiters was going to be the cap filler, and then a protected first-round pick. The medicals were exchanged, which generally in the NBA means this is a done deal. And then, Thibs called back and wanted more picks. And Pat Riley literallyā€”I was toldā€”called him a motherbleeper and hung up the phone.

I bet 10 minutes until Jeff Teague claims this never happened.