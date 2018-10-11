Photo: Kevin C. Cox (Getty)

Are you tired yet? Let me help.

Here’s the Timberwolves plot twist that scoopmonger Shams Charania had before anyone else: Jimmy Butler led a players-only meeting today, because suddenly there are “signs pointing to him staying with the franchise into the regular season,” signs that were less visible when Butler spent yesterday’s practice defecating on these same players.



Charania then loosely described the substance of that meeting:

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols confirmed a “player-only meeting” about an hour later:



Alas, one of the actual players seems to be disputing that this players-only meeting took place:

And you love to see the player development coach enter the fray:

Did the meeting happen? Does it matter? Does the presence of a Wolves staffer carrying a tray of peanut-butter sandwiches negate the “players-only” descriptor? Did you prefer when Mark Wahlberg was tenuously involved? Are we running out of amusing Jimmy Butler images to use on the tops of these blogs? Stay tuned for the answers to none of these questions, and man this dude Jimmy Butler isn’t even all that fun to watch. At least we’ve reached the Gorgui Dieng Threatening Reporter phase of their meltdown.