Report: Pitt QB Phil Jurkovec changing positions to tight end

By
Field Level Media
Pittsburgh Panthers Phil Jurkovec prepares to fire the ball downfield while looking for an open receiver during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 23, 2023.
Image: Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

In his sixth season of college football, Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec is making a move to tight end, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Thursday.

Jurkovec spent two seasons at Notre Dame and three at Boston College before transferring to Pitt ahead of the 2023 season.

He started the Panthers' first five games of the season but has not performed well, going just 57-for-112 (50.9 percent completion rate) for 818 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Pitt has opened the campaign 1-4, its only win coming against FCS opponent Wofford, and the Post-Gazette reported Wednesday that coach Pat Narduzzi opted to bench Jurkovec in favor of backup quarterback Christian Veilleux during its current bye week.

Jurkovec — who is listed at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds — has racked up 6,224 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, 20 interceptions and a 58.5 percent completion rate in 38 collegiate games since his debut in 2018. He has not had a reception in his career.

—Field Level Media