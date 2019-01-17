Photo: Chuck Burton (AP)

Former NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Martin will stand trial over a threatening photo he posted on Instagram in February 2018, the New York Daily News reported.

According to the Daily News, an Los Angeles County Superior Court judge said the post—a photo of a shotgun and ammunition which sparked fears of a mass shooting at his former prep school—was enough evidence to justify a trial on three felony counts. Martin’s lawyer argued his client never intended to hurt anyone, but an LAPD detective testified that on Feb. 9, Martin looked up a story on his former Dolphins teammate Richie Incognito hours before he ordered a shotgun. When Incognito learned of Martin’s post later that month, he went into hiding. From the Daily News report:

Det. Peter Doomanis further testified that Incognito was so freaked out when he learned about the post on Feb. 22, he hopped in a car with his dad, brother and dog and drove north from Scottsdale, Arizona, for two hours to meet an FBI agent at a safe house. “He described being in a state of panic. He was in fear,” Doomanis said.

Martin was taken into custody after posting the photo of the gun, on which he had written the name of the former private high school he attended in Los Angeles (the school was shut down because of the threat). The post included the names of people Martin said had bullied him, including Incognito, along with the words, “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.” He was charged in March with four counts of making criminal threats and one count of possessing a loaded firearm.

Martin, who is free on $210,000 bail, will be back in court on Jan. 30.