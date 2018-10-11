Photo: Grant Halverson (Getty)

Four days after it aired, and five days after he apologized for it, and more than a week after it was filmed, Jay Glazer reported Thursday night that the New York Giants have fined Odell Beckham Jr. for remarks he made during a surreal interview that aired during Sunday NFL Countdown last weekend.



The timing of this announcement is awkward. In addition to the time lapsed since the Giants learned of the interview—presumably when Beckham apologized for his comments on Saturday, a day before the segment aired—the announcement came just hours before the Giants kicked off their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Eagles. Glazer reported on Sunday that Giants head coach Pat Shurmur was “absolutely livid” about the comments, so the fine might’ve come at any time before now. For his part, Beckham doesn’t seem real worried: