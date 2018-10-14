The Oakland Raiders have been a disaster this season, which should surprise nobody, since they spent the offseason backing up the Brinks truck for washed-up geezer Jon Gruden, trading the best defensive player in the NFL, and completing the saddest player transaction of the summer. Their lone win this season came against the Browns, and they wouldn’t have even won that one without an inexplicably blown call.



Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported this morning that the team might finally realize they totally suck, as they’ve been actively shopping their 2015 and 2016 first round picks Amari Cooper and Karl Joseph, respectively. Cooper’s made two Pro Bowl appearances, and while Joseph has been inconsistent at best, trading either or both of them would truly be, as Glazer called it, a fire sale.

The good news is, Jon Gruden will only have $90 million left on his contract after this season.