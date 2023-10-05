Report: UCF extends coach Gus Malzahn through 2027

UCF is extending the contract of football coach Gus Malzahn through the 2027 season, ESPN reported Thursday.

Under the new deal, he is earning $4 million this season. In the final two years of the extension — 2026 and 2027 — he will receive $5.5 million per season, per the report.

UCF (3-2) is playing its first season in the Big 12, and the pay raise puts Malzahn's salary in the range of other head coaches in the conference.

According to the USA Today coaches salaries database, Malzahn's previous base salary was $2.3 million.

At the top end of the conference pay scale is Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State at $7.6 million, per USA Today. At the low end is Dave Aranda of Baylor at just over $3 million.

Malzahn, who turns 58 this month, is in his third season at UCF and has a 21-11 record, including 1-1 in bowl games.

In his coaching career at Arkansas State (2012), Auburn (2013-20) and UCF, he has a record of 98-49.

The Knights, who lost their first two Big 12 games, will play at Kansas (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday.

—Field Level Media